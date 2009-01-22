PAWS Dog of the Week

Want to help PAWS? Click through for information on volunteering, fostering, and donating to PAWS. And if you want to make a unique donation that will last and have your own personal stamp on it, check out the PAWS Tile Wall Project!

Hershey (ID# A06969702)

Hershey is a 4 year old American Cocker Spaniel who ended up in the shelter because his family moved and they couldn't take him with them. He's now in foster care and ready to go to a new family and a new forever home. When Hershey arrived at PAWS, he was pretty matted and down in the dumps, but thanks to the love and attention of his foster mom, he's now handsome and in much better spirits. Hershey is a very sweet guy who enjoys playing with other dogs and gets along well with cats. (He is a little on the sensitive side, though, so he'd do best in a home without small children.) He's crate trained, housebroken, and knows basic commands like "Sit" and "Wait." One of Hershey's favorite things is going for a car ride, so he'll be an excellent travel companion if you're on the move.

If you'd like more information about Hershey, contact his foster mom Stacey at ivolunteer4paws@aol.com.

Image via PAWS.

If "Hershey" makes you think of chocolate, then follow the jump for a BONUS doggie from another local shelter!





Chocolate (Pennsylvania SPCA)

Chocolate is a very sweet 1 to 2 year old Rottie/Boxer mix who's in residence at the PSPCA. She's a very energetic, active dog who will do well in a home with owners who can keep up with her and give her plenty of exercise. If you're the type of person who likes to go for long walks—or better yet, brisk runs—in the park, Chocolate might be the right girl for you. She's very playful, and because of her size, she might be a little rambunctious for small children and less active dogs. Chocolate isn't aggressive at all, just very lively and strong. But if you've got a larger, also-energetic dog who can play with Chocolate on an equal level, she should be just fine. (Obviously, a dog meet prior to adoption would be in order.) Chocolate is very smart; she's treat-motivated and a fast learner, and she already knows a couple of basic commands. As a bonus, the PSPCA is offering a scholarship to the obedience class of the adopter's choice for Chocolate.

If you think you might be able to provide Chocolate with the type of forever home she needs, contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org for more information and to arrange to meet her.

Image via PSPCA.





Get more at Read More