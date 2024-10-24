Pennsylvania

Man accused of shooting, killing nursing home patient in her room in Chester Co.

The 90-year-old man was hospitalized for an alleged gunshot wound the head, officials said

By Emily Rose Grassi and Deanna Durante

A woman is dead after she was shot by a man who then shot himself inside a nursing home in Chester County on Thursday, according to officials.

Investigators are treating the incident as a murder and an attempted suicide case, Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said on Oct. 24.

Officials outside of Manatawny Manor Retirement Home are not saying much about the man and the woman involved but the 89-year-old woman who was killed was a patient.

The woman was inside her room at the nursing home when the 90-year-old man arrived and shot her, officials said.

Authorities explained that the man had been to the facility before and was known to visit the victim.

The district attorney would not say how the two people were related.

The 90-year-old gunman has been hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Detectives are currently still on the scene working to collect ballistic evidence.

Barrena-Sarobe said that there was another patient inside the room where the shooting happened, but was not physically harmed during the incident.

Police said they do know the identities of the man and the woman, but officials are not releasing them at this time.

The district attorney said that he plans to prepare charges in the case.

There is no threat to the public or anyone else inside the nursing home at this time, officials said.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

