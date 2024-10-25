Bucks County

Are you a millionaire? Powerball winner sold in Bucks County

Cigarette Outlet at 2 South Delmorr Ave. in Morrisville, Bucks County, sold a $1 million winner in the Oct. 23, 2024, Powerball draw

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hey Bucks County lottery players - check your Powerball tickets because you might be a millionaire.

A ticket matching all five white balls in the Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, Powerball draw was sold at a Morrisville smoke shop, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

What were the winning numbers in the Oct. 23, 2024 Powerball draw?

Check your ticket - the white balls were 2, 15, 27, 29 and 39, while the red Powerball was 20.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Where was the $1 million ticket sold in Pennsylvania?

Cigarette Outlet at 2 South Delmorr Ave. in Morrisville, Bucks County, sold the $1 million ticket, the state lottery said.

"The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 2-15-27-29-39, but not the red Powerball 20, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding," the lottery said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 5 hours ago

Take a trip on Route 66 with NJ's Halloween ‘Glow'-ing Spooky Speedway

Lehigh County 5 hours ago

‘Get out!' First responders help clear burning Pa. apartment building

The ticketholder should sign the back of the winner and now has one year to claim their prize, according to Pa. Lottery.

The store gets $5,000 for selling the winner.

Did anyone hit Wednesday's $478 million Powerball jackpot?

Yup! One ticket matching all five white balls and the Powerball was sold in Buford, Georgia.

The winner has the option of collecting the $478 million annuity or getting a lump cash sum of $230.6 million (before taxes), Powerball said.

Still feeling lucky?

The jackpot for the Sat. Oct. 26, 2024, draw has reset to $20 million.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks CountyPowerball
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us