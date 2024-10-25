Are you a millionaire? Powerball winner sold in Bucks County

Hey Bucks County lottery players - check your Powerball tickets because you might be a millionaire.

A ticket matching all five white balls in the Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, Powerball draw was sold at a Morrisville smoke shop, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

What were the winning numbers in the Oct. 23, 2024 Powerball draw?

Check your ticket - the white balls were 2, 15, 27, 29 and 39, while the red Powerball was 20.

Where was the $1 million ticket sold in Pennsylvania?

Cigarette Outlet at 2 South Delmorr Ave. in Morrisville, Bucks County, sold the $1 million ticket, the state lottery said.

The ticketholder should sign the back of the winner and now has one year to claim their prize, according to Pa. Lottery.

The store gets $5,000 for selling the winner.

Did anyone hit Wednesday's $478 million Powerball jackpot?

Yup! One ticket matching all five white balls and the Powerball was sold in Buford, Georgia.

The winner has the option of collecting the $478 million annuity or getting a lump cash sum of $230.6 million (before taxes), Powerball said.

Still feeling lucky?

The jackpot for the Sat. Oct. 26, 2024, draw has reset to $20 million.