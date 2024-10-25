Beloved New Jersey native and superstar Bruce Springsteen is crossing over the Delaware River to stump for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Philadelphia with Election Day quickly approaching.

Earlier in the week, we learned "The Boss" would be joined by former President Barack Obama in the City of Brotherly Love to show support for Vice President Harris with a concert and rally on Monday, Oct. 28.

On Friday, a Temple University spokesperson confirmed to NBC10 that the Liacouras Center on North Broad Street will house the campaign event.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The event is part of the "When We Vote We Win" concert series that pushes for residents in swing states, like Pennsylvania, to vote early.

President Obama recently took to his Instagram account and shared that the When We Vote We Win tour was in Nevada. He also urged everyone to vote and to help their family and friends vote too.