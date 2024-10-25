Decision 2024

We now know where Springsteen, Obama rally for Harris will be in Philly

Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama will headline a Kamala Harris for president rally at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Oct. 28, 2024

By NBC10 Staff

Beloved New Jersey native and superstar Bruce Springsteen is crossing over the Delaware River to stump for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Philadelphia with Election Day quickly approaching.

Earlier in the week, we learned "The Boss" would be joined by former President Barack Obama in the City of Brotherly Love to show support for Vice President Harris with a concert and rally on Monday, Oct. 28.

On Friday, a Temple University spokesperson confirmed to NBC10 that the Liacouras Center on North Broad Street will house the campaign event.

The event is part of the "When We Vote We Win" concert series that pushes for residents in swing states, like Pennsylvania, to vote early.

President Obama recently took to his Instagram account and shared that the When We Vote We Win tour was in Nevada. He also urged everyone to vote and to help their family and friends vote too.

