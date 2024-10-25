Philadelphia

Man wanted for multiple armed robberies around Philadelphia: police

By Cherise Lynch

Police are searching for a man they say is wanted for multiple armed robberies at commercial stores in Philadelphia.

The robberies took place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the police.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police describe the suspect as a man of medium to heavy build, estimated to be between the ages of 35 and 45.

Philadelphia Police Department
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In each incident, police said the suspect approached the register with an item to purchase and presented cash. Once the register was opened, he announced the robbery and demanded U.S. currency from the clerk.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe the suspect has been involved in the following robbery incidents:

  • September 21, 2024, 6:25 p.m. – 12XX East Erie Avenue
  • September 21, 2024, 6:50 p.m. – 84XX Frankford Avenue (Attempted robbery; no items taken)
  • September 21, 2024, 7:13 p.m. – 58XX Torresdale Avenue
  • September 28, 2024, 7:50 p.m. – 4XX Castor Avenue
  • October 17, 2024, 8:05 p.m. – 66XX Roosevelt Boulevard
  • October 17, 2024, 8:20 p.m. – 63XX Roosevelt Boulevard
  • October 24, 2024, 12:12 p.m. --73XX Oxford Avenue
  • October 24, 2024, 5:31 p.m. – 66XX block of Roosevelt Boulevard

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information about these incidents to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 15 mins ago

2 more men charged in chaotic car meetups that occurred in Philly in September

Decision 2024 54 mins ago

We now know where Springsteen, Obama rally for Harris will be in Philly

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us