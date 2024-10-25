Man wanted for multiple armed robberies around Philadelphia: police

Police are searching for a man they say is wanted for multiple armed robberies at commercial stores in Philadelphia.

The robberies took place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the police.

Police describe the suspect as a man of medium to heavy build, estimated to be between the ages of 35 and 45.

Philadelphia Police Department

In each incident, police said the suspect approached the register with an item to purchase and presented cash. Once the register was opened, he announced the robbery and demanded U.S. currency from the clerk.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe the suspect has been involved in the following robbery incidents:

September 21, 2024, 6:25 p.m. – 12XX East Erie Avenue

September 21, 2024, 6:50 p.m. – 84XX Frankford Avenue (Attempted robbery; no items taken)

September 21, 2024, 7:13 p.m. – 58XX Torresdale Avenue

September 28, 2024, 7:50 p.m. – 4XX Castor Avenue

October 17, 2024, 8:05 p.m. – 66XX Roosevelt Boulevard

October 17, 2024, 8:20 p.m. – 63XX Roosevelt Boulevard

October 24, 2024, 12:12 p.m. --73XX Oxford Avenue

October 24, 2024, 5:31 p.m. – 66XX block of Roosevelt Boulevard

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information about these incidents to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.