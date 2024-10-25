Music & Musicians

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh dies at 84

By NBC Bay Area staff

Phil Lesh and Phil Lesh & Friends performs at the 2014 Lockn' Festival on Saturday, September 6, 2014, in Arrington, Virginia.
John Davisson/Invision/AP

Phil Lesh, founding bassist for the Grateful Dead, died Friday morning at 84, according to a post on his official Instagram account.

His cause of death was not immediately clear.

Lesh, along with Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Ron McKernan and Bill Kreutzmann, formed the Grateful Dead in Palo Alto in 1965, and the band had a devoted following known as "Deadheads."

Lesh was born in Berkeley on March 15, 1940.

This is a developing story.

