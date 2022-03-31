Philly School District to Announce New Superintendent on Friday

What to Know The Philadelphia School District will announce its next superintendent Friday morning.

The decision will conclude a six-month search that began in September 2021 when superintendent Dr. William Hite announced he would not renew his contract.

The three men who are finalists are all longtime educators, though none have ties to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia School District will announce its next superintendent Friday morning.

A press conference will be held at the School District of Philadelphia auditorium on 440 North Broad Street at 9:30 a.m. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, members of the Board of Education, the appointee and other city leaders will all make remarks.

The decision will conclude a six-month search that began in September 2021 when superintendent Dr. William Hite announced he would not renew his contract.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Philly schools named the following three finalists in their search for a new superintendent -- none with ties to the city:

John Davis is now the chief of schools in Baltimore; he's also worked in Washington, D.C.

Krish Mohip is now the deputy education officer for the Illinois state Board of Education; he's also served as head of Youngstown, Ohio's school system.

Dr. Tony Watlington is now the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina; he's also served as chief of schools in Guilford County, which includes Greensboro.

"Each have led major educational institutions or organizations," Leticia Egea-Hinton, vice president of the Philadelphia school board, said earlier in March. "And each has decades of experience working with, and within, diverse communities, and each is fully aligned with the priorities we stated around student achievement."

However, none of them are from Philadelphia, which drew mixed reactions from parents.

The school board did try to emphasize local candidates, but determined the three candidates were their top choices.

"All these candidates understand they're going to have to make an effort to get to know Philadelphia," Joyce Wilkerson, president of the Philadelphia School Board, said.

Dr. Hite announced last September he would leave Philly schools this August. Hite has been superintendent of Philly schools since June 2012, when he came to Philadelphia from Prince George’s public schools outside of Washington, D.C.