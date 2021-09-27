Philly School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite to End Tenure Next Year

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced Monday that he will end his tenure next year.

Dr. Hite announced Monday that 2021-22 will be his final year as superintendent after leading the Philadelphia School District for nine years.

“We have had nearly 10 years of Dr. Hite’s strong and stable leadership, which has been transformational for the School District of Philadelphia,” Joyce Wilkerson, president of the Board of Education, said. “Through his work, we have been able to return the District to local control, usher in a period of fiscal stability, and put the academic achievement of our students at the forefront. We are grateful that he will continue to lead the District this year, keeping school buildings safely open for our students, and helping us as we begin the search process for his replacement.

Hite joined the School District of Philadelphia in June 2012.

“As I continue to serve the students, families and staff of the School District of Philadelphia throughout this next year, I do so with deep pride and humility,” Dr. Hite said. “We have come a long way since 2012 but there is still much more work to do. This school year will be a challenging one as we focus on keeping our schools safely open for in-person learning and helping all of our young people to heal and grow. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work in the year ahead.”

The District said the search for a new superintendent will begin shortly with a decision being made in early Spring of next year. Hite will remain superintendent until the end of his contract on August 31, 2022.

“Dr. Hite’s nine years of service to Philadelphia public education have brought long overdue stability to the School District of Philadelphia,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “His leadership generated several years of steady academic progress and laid a strong foundation for the work ahead.”