Philly Runners Hit the Streets to Honor Slain Memphis Jogger

Early Friday morning, running groups in Philadelphia will take to the streets to honor a Memphis, Tennessee mother who was abducted and killed by a stranger while on her morning jog a week ago.

As runners, they say feel connected like family. They say it doesn’t matter where you live or where you’re from – there’s a bond. That’s why for most runners around the art museum, Eliza Fletcher remains on their minds.

“I’m a teacher, a runner, I have a child. You have to find, as a runner, you want to find time to get the thing in that you love, to run,” Bennett Brookstein said. “For her, it was 4:30 before school.”

Like many runners, investigators said the Memphis-area mom and teacher started out her day with an early morning jog. But, this time, she would never make it home. Police found Fletcher’s body Tuesday after a man kidnapped her and dragged her into an SUV near the University of Memphis.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At 4:20 a.m. Friday, the same time Fletcher was abducted, Philadelphia running groups will hit the streets in her memory.

Brookstein, the man behind Fairmount Running Club, will be there. He says he's still recovering mentally after someone attacked him while he was running alone Christmas Day on MLK Drive.

“It’s still in my head. I can’t run alone,” Brookstein said. “Running in groups, I’m calling up people the night before, ‘who wants to run with me? I need somebody.’”

One of the reasons he started his running group 20 years ago was for safety.

Jill Morris tells NBC10 everyone should have the right to run whenever without fear, but understands that’s not always reality.

"It’s kind of scary, just a random person getting snatched. As a woman, running, you’re constantly really always thinking about your surroundings, who’s around you, where you are,” Morris said.

Friday the group will make a statement as one – the best way they know how.