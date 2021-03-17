Philly Proud Boys President Arrested for Alleged Role in Capitol Riot

What to Know The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported that Zachary Rehl, 35, the president of the Proud Boys' Philadelphia chapter, was arrested at his home in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The president of Philadelphia’s Proud Boys chapter was arrested for his alleged role in January’s riot and breach at the U.S. Capitol building.

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported that Zachary Rehl, 35, was arrested at his home in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the FBI later confirmed with NBC10 that Rehl was in custody.

Rehl’s charging documents are not yet available. The Inquirer reported that he plotted along with other leading members of the Proud Boys to attack the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6.

The Inquirer had earlier reported that there were photos and videos of Rehl on social media showing him among a crowd of members of the Proud Boys during the riot and breach.

Another photo was posted on Twitter allegedly showing Rehl smoking a cigarette and checking his phone while inside the office of Senator Jeff Merkley (D. Ore.).

The Proud Boys are a right-wing extremist group that describes itself as “Western chauvinists.” Members have been known to frequent white supremacist rallies.

Earlier in the month, another self-professed member of the Proud Boys was charged in Philadelphia after he allegedly made terroristic threats toward a woman online.