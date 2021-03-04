Self-Professed Philly ‘Proud Boy' Charged With Threatening Woman

A self-professed member of the Proud Boys extremist group has been charged in Philadelphia with making terroristic threats toward a woman online.

Kyle Boell, 40, was charged with threatening and harassing the woman via Twitter in late 2020. From Nov. 8 through Nov. 15, he sent her “dozens” of messages “regarding the woman’s weight and appearance, and made explicit references to sexual activity and intimate body parts,” the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced.

One message read, "Antifa is done in Philly f--- around u fat b---- and u will find out. Go report me call the cops. F--- u im a ghost [sic]," according to the DA's office.

“Like all bullies, Kyle Boell is basically a coward who was afraid to use his real name and sent his disgusting messages to a woman while hiding behind the moniker ‘Tatted[expletive]80,’” First Assistant District Attorney Judge Carolyn Temin said.

The Proud Boys are a right-wing extremist group that describes itself as “Western chauvinists.” Members have been known to frequent white supremacist rallies, and some were at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

It was not immediately clear if Boell had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.