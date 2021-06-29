Philly Pools to Reopen on Rolling Basis Starting This Week

As Philadelphia battles another heat wave, some of the city's pools are finally opening up to help you cool down.
Philadelphia's outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning on Wednesday. Only 70% of the city's pools are expected to open due to a nationwide shortage of lifeguards.
The city created the pool schedule based on geography, past pool usage data and neighborhood need. If there is not an open pool near where you live, you can also visit one of the city's over 90 spraygrounds, which are open seven days a week.
Pool opening dates are subject to change and opening times vary on each opening day. The most up to date schedule will be available here throughout the summer.
Here is a list of the pools that will be open this summer:
Wednesday, June 30
J. Finnegan Playground
Location: 6801 Grovers Ave., 19143
Mander Playground
Location: 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
Samuel Recreation Center
Location: 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Vogt Recreation Center
Location: 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Thursday, July 1
Bridesburg Recreation Center
Location: 4625 Richmond St., 19137
Francisville Playground
Location: 1737 Francis St., 19130
Lackman Playground
Location: 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
Simpson Recreation Center
Location: 1010 Arrott St., 19124
Friday, July 2
Barry Playground
Location: 1800 Johnston St., 19145
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
Location: 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
Kendrick Recreation Center
Location: 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
Northern Liberties Recreation Center
Location: 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Saturday, July 3
American Legion Playground
Location: 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
Cherashore Playground
Location: 851 W. Olney Ave., 19120
Fox Chase Recreation Center
Location: 7901 Ridegeway St., 19111
Murphy Recreation Center
Location: 200 W. Shunk St., 19148
Tuesday, July 6
Anderson Recreation Center
Location: 740 S. 17th St., 19146
Hancock Playground
Location: 1401 N. Hancock St., 19122
Heitzman Recreation Center
Location: 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Kelly Pool
Location: 4321 Landsdowne Dr,. 19131
Max Myers Playground
Location: 1601 Hellerman St., 19149
Wednesday, July 7
Cione Playground
Location: 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
Mitchell Playground
Location: 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Penrose Playground
Location: 1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122
Vare Recreation Center
Location: 2600 Morris St. 19145
Pleasant Playground
Location: 6757 Chew Ave., 19119
Thursday, July 8
Houseman Recreation Center
Location: 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Jacobs Playground
Location: 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
Kingsessing Recreation Center
Location: 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143
Sacks Playground
Location: 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Schmidt Playground
Location: 113 W. Ontario St., 19140
Friday, July 9
Awbury Playground
Location: 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
Christy Recreation Center
Location: 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Jardel Recreation Center
Location: 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
M.L. King Recreation Center
Location: 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
Stinger Square
Location: 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
Saturday, July 10
Athletic Recreation Center
Location: 1400 N. 26th St., 19121
C.B. Moore Recreation Center
Location: 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
Feltonville Recreation Center
Location: 4726-4700 Ella Sr., 19120
Shepard Recreation Center
Location: 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Tustin Playground
Location: 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
Opening Soon
39th & Olive Playground
Location: 700 N. 39th St., 19104
Ford Recreation Center
Location: 609 Snyder Ave. 19148
Lee Cultural Center
Location: 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
Lonnie Young Recreation Center
Location: 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
O'Connor Pool
Location: 2601 South St., 19146
Scanlon Playground
Location: 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134