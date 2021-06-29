Philly Pools to Reopen on Rolling Basis Starting This Week

As Philadelphia battles another heat wave, some of the city's pools are finally opening up to help you cool down.

Philadelphia's outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning on Wednesday. Only 70% of the city's pools are expected to open due to a nationwide shortage of lifeguards.

The city created the pool schedule based on geography, past pool usage data and neighborhood need. If there is not an open pool near where you live, you can also visit one of the city's over 90 spraygrounds, which are open seven days a week.

Pool opening dates are subject to change and opening times vary on each opening day. The most up to date schedule will be available here throughout the summer.

Here is a list of the pools that will be open this summer:

Wednesday, June 30

J. Finnegan Playground

Location: 6801 Grovers Ave., 19143

Mander Playground

Location: 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

Samuel Recreation Center

Location: 3539 Gaul St., 19134

Vogt Recreation Center

Location: 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135

Thursday, July 1

Bridesburg Recreation Center

Location: 4625 Richmond St., 19137

Francisville Playground

Location: 1737 Francis St., 19130

Lackman Playground

Location: 1101 Bartlett St., 19115

Simpson Recreation Center

Location: 1010 Arrott St., 19124

Friday, July 2

Barry Playground

Location: 1800 Johnston St., 19145

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Location: 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139

Kendrick Recreation Center

Location: 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

Location: 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123

Saturday, July 3

American Legion Playground

Location: 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135

Cherashore Playground

Location: 851 W. Olney Ave., 19120

Fox Chase Recreation Center

Location: 7901 Ridegeway St., 19111

Murphy Recreation Center

Location: 200 W. Shunk St., 19148

Tuesday, July 6

Anderson Recreation Center

Location: 740 S. 17th St., 19146

Hancock Playground

Location: 1401 N. Hancock St., 19122

Heitzman Recreation Center

Location: 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Kelly Pool

Location: 4321 Landsdowne Dr,. 19131

Max Myers Playground

Location: 1601 Hellerman St., 19149

Wednesday, July 7

Cione Playground

Location: 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125

Mitchell Playground

Location: 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Penrose Playground

Location: 1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122

Vare Recreation Center

Location: 2600 Morris St. 19145

Pleasant Playground

Location: 6757 Chew Ave., 19119

Thursday, July 8

Houseman Recreation Center

Location: 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

Jacobs Playground

Location: 4500 Linden Ave., 19114

Kingsessing Recreation Center

Location: 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143

Sacks Playground

Location: 400 Washington Ave., 19147

Schmidt Playground

Location: 113 W. Ontario St., 19140

Friday, July 9

Awbury Playground

Location: 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138

Christy Recreation Center

Location: 728 S. 55th St., 19143

Jardel Recreation Center

Location: 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111

M.L. King Recreation Center

Location: 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121

Stinger Square

Location: 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146

Saturday, July 10

Athletic Recreation Center

Location: 1400 N. 26th St., 19121

C.B. Moore Recreation Center

Location: 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132

Feltonville Recreation Center

Location: 4726-4700 Ella Sr., 19120

Shepard Recreation Center

Location: 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Tustin Playground

Location: 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151

Opening Soon

39th & Olive Playground

Location: 700 N. 39th St., 19104

Ford Recreation Center

Location: 609 Snyder Ave. 19148

Lee Cultural Center

Location: 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

Location: 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

O'Connor Pool

Location: 2601 South St., 19146

Scanlon Playground

Location: 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134