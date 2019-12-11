Philly Police Sgt. Assaulted Person in Custody, Made False Report, DA Says

What to Know Philadelphia Police Sergeant Jason Reid, 42, is accused of assaulting a person in his custody and then filing a false report to cover it up.

Sergeant Jason Reid, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with tampering with public records or information, unsworn falsification to authorities, simple assault, false reports to law enforcement and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.

On June 8, Reid assaulted a person he had arrested and then lied about the circumstances of the assault, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said. An Internal Affairs investigation determined Reid’s statements on the arrest and charges were not accurate.

“It is disheartening any time an officer entrusted with enormous power over the public’s liberty and lives misuses that power,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

“The actions Sergeant Jason Reid is alleged by his colleagues in the Philadelphia Police Department to have taken against an innocent member of our community are exactly the sort of actions that undermine trust in law enforcement and make us all less safe. I am grateful to the Internal Affairs Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department for honoring their oath by holding one of their own accountable. No one is above the law.”

Reid was hired by the Philadelphia Police Department in 2003 and is currently assigned to the 35th District. He was suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of those 30 days.