Twelve lucky people have been selected to win cash prizes of up to $50,000 in Philadelphia's vaccine sweepstakes.

The first of three "Philly Vax Sweepstakes" drawings took place today. If you live in Philadelphia, make sure to check your mail, e-mail and voicemail to see if you have become any richer.

The winners were sent notifications as Philly hit President Joe Biden's goal for 70% of adults to receive at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4. The city reached the milestone early, with several weeks to spare, according to Mayor Jim Kenney.

"We will not be satisfied until all eligible Philadelphians get this life-saving vaccine," Kenney said, as the sweepstakes carries on.

If you're one of the lucky winners, you need to respond within 48 hours and verify your vaccination status before you can accept the money. Vaccinated Philly residents can win two $50,000 grand prizes, four $5,000 prizes and six $1,000 prizes in each drawing.

Half of the winners from the first drawing live in zip code 19126, which includes parts of East and West Oak Lane in North Philadelphia. For each drawing, one of the 20 most under-vaccinated zip codes is selected at random for extra prizes to further incentivize residents to get their shots.

Since "Philly Vax Sweepstakes" was announced two weeks ago, city data shows more than 40,000 people have been vaccinated. The Department of Public Health added that it can take a week to 10 days to make sure all of the reports are in.

In the selected zip code the number of partially and fully vaccinated residents has increased by several hundred.

"We'll see if those numbers will hold," said University of Pennsylvania professor Katy Milkman, who is co-director of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative at Wharton, the city's partner in the sweepstakes. "I’ll take any bump, frankly, because right now every extra vaccination counts."

Those who live in zip code 19126 said they would spend their winnings on clearing their debts, new cars and vacations to Hawaii.

One West Oak Lane resident, Crystal Vidal, has already received both doses of the vaccine, which she said is important for her community to finally return to normal.

Regardless of whether she wins the grand prize, Vidal is glad that she is protected against COVID-19.

"One thousand, five thousand, whatever thousand," she said. "If I win, fine, but I’m vaccinated so that’s the important part."

Two additional drawings will follow on July 6 and July 19. The next targeted zip code will be 19133, which includes the West Kensington area.

Residents 18 years of age or older from this zip code will have roughly a 100 times greater chance of winning a cash prize than people from other zip codes, the city said in a news release.

In total, 36 lucky Philadelphians will get paid by the end of the sweepstakes (12 people in each drawing).

The Behavior Change for Good Initiative, the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics, and Flu Lab partnered with Philadelphia for the sweepstakes. Penn said they came to the city to bring the sweepstakes to fruition, providing nearly $400,000 in funding.

You can enter the sweepstakes online to ensure entry. You can also call 1-877-642-5666 or text “PhillyVax” to 215-608-9799. You only need to register once for all three drawings, which will be carried out by Pennsylvania's Universal Promotions, Inc.