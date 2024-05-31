New coffee shop at King Of Prussia Mall serving up fresh drinks and food

Need a little pick me up while shopping? A New York-based coffee company has opened its first-ever Pennsylvania location right inside the King of Prussia Mall.

Gregorys Coffee, known for "seeing coffee differently" officially opened its doors on Friday.

The shop offers fresh coffee and pastries, pouring latte art for customers, and an innovative, plant-forward menu that incorporates seasonal ingredients.

You can find Gregorys Coffee on level 1 of The Plaza across from Kate Spade New York, according to the mall.

"At Gregorys Coffee we strive to challenge the status quo and see coffee differently,” Founder and CEO of Gregorys Coffee Gregory Zamfotis said in a news release. “We are excited to introduce our first location in Pennsylvania and welcome more Gregulars into our family. King of Prussia Mall is massive and bursting with life, and we are so excited to join the community. Our expansion in Pennsylvania has been a long time coming, and we are delighted to officially open the doors.”

Gregory Coffee customers - or, as they like to say, "Gregulars" - can participate in the rewards program by downloading their app and ordering ahead of time.

Gregulars have access to exclusive perks and events and the ability to earn points on everyday spending that unlock

free food and beverages.

Zamfotis founded the coffee shop in 2006, opening his first location in Manhattan, New York. Now, you can find Gregory Cofee in, New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., California, Texas and Pennsylvania.