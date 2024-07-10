‘I'm at war with the status quo': Philly mayor talks return to in-office work policy

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has recently ordered all city employees to go back to in-office work beginning on Monday, July 15, 2024.

And, on Wednesday, she took time to explain why she needed municipal workers to begin coming back to in-office work next week.

"I am trying to go to war. I am at war. I'm at war with the status quo here in Philadelphia." she said on Wednesday.

In May, Parker argued that city workers needed to return to the office five days a week.

And, she said Wednesday that she needed Philadelphia's municipal workers to return to in-office work to provide services that the city's taxpayers pay for -- and that she promised would get done.

And, Parker said, she needs city employees to be on the same page with her to make sure that she can do what, she feels, needs to be done in this city.

"I can't make good on my promise to you without the hard work of the men and women that keep Philadelphia moving," she said.

Parker said this ruling "establishes generally" that all work will be done on-site and it will sunset the city's virtual work policy that was put in place in 2021 due to the Corona virus pandemic.

"Employee presence at the workplace allows for more personal and productive interactions," Parker has said. "It facilitates communication. It promotes social connections as well as collaboration, innovation and inclusion. It also delivers on my promise of an accessible workforce that is best situated to serve the people of Philadelphia."

She said that the city is hoping to help show residents that the city and those who work for the City of Philadelphia are accountable to taxpayers

"Leadership sometimes requires that you make decisions that everyone is not happy about, that everyone doesn't agree with," she said. "I won't apologize about that to anyone."

Asked about a lawsuit that his been filed by a union that represents city workers over the return to in-office work mandate, Parker refused to comment on ongoing court proceedings or litigation.

The lawsuit, filed by District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, claims the mandate violates its contract and will harm city workers. The union, which represents 6,000 administrative and supervisory employees, also filed an unfair-practices complaint with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board.

Earlier this year, Parker called senior city employees back to work. That started on March 4.

