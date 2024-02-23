Senior city officials will return to working in the office full time starting next month, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Friday. In a memo obtained by NBC10, Parker said it was part of the plan for all city workers to return to a “full-time in-office presence.”

“In alignment with the City’s organizational goals and priorities, I have decided to transition all senior officials to full-time in office work effective March 4, 2024,” Parker wrote. “All Cabinet members, direct reports to the Office of the Mayor, Commissioners, Directors and Deputy Directors are to default to on-site or satellite work locations for five days per week and discontinue standardized work-from-home work schedules.”

While Parker said that ultimately all city employees will return back to the office full time, she did not reveal a start time for them yet.

“This decision was made with several factors in mind, including sustaining a framework of collaboration and efficiency and delivering on my promise of a more visible and accessible workforce,” Parker wrote. “I recognize that working from home offers a flexibility that may better facilitate balancing professional and personal responsibilities and commitments, however, I feel strongly that a more consistent in-office presence will result in better communication, professional boundaries and work environments where Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are truly realized.”

Parker said city department leaders will soon receive instructions on completing and receiving a Return-to-Office (RTO) plan.

“The RTO’s will assist with coordinating and securing space, equipment, furniture and environmental compliance supports; and the strategic management of the in-office presence of our employees,” Parker wrote.