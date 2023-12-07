Philly man charged with using bear spray on victim in NJ robbery

Police arrested a Philadelphia man accused of using bear spray on a victim during a robbery at a New Jersey shopping center in September as well as robbing a New Jersey convenience store in November.

On Sept. 19, at 10:21 p.m., police responded to the Village of Taunton Forge, a shopping center on 200 Tuckerton Road in Medford Township, for a report of a man who was having difficulty breathing. The responding officers determined the man was the victim of a robbery within the complex. Investigators said a masked suspect sprayed the victim in the face with grizzly bear spray before stealing his wallet and cellphone.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for chemical irritant exposure as well as abrasions to his head, elbows and knees.

Investigators later identified the masked suspect as Jevonte Pressley of Philadelphia. Investigators also said Pressley was involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in West Deptford, New Jersey, back on Nov. 19.

Pressley was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Nov. 29. He is charged with criminal attempted murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a firearm, terroristic threats and theft by unlawful taking in connection to the West Deptford incident.

He is also charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft in connection to the Medford Township incident.

While Pressley is in custody, police continue to investigate. If you have any information on either incident, please call Medford Township Police at 609-654-7375.

Four days after the Medford Township robbery, a robber used pepper spray or bear spray to attack a worker before tying her up and duct-taping her at a Japanese restaurant in Evesham Township, New Jersey, police said. No arrests have been made in that incident.