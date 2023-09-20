A man was sprayed in the face with grizzly bear spray while being robbed in New Jersey on Tuesday, police said.

Police in Medford, NJ, were called to the Village of Taunton Forge located at 200 Tuckerton Road for reports of a man who was having trouble breathing just before 10:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found that the victim's wallet and cellphone were stolen from him and the suspect sprayed him in the face with a chemical irritant typically used to subdue grizzly bears.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for the chemical exposure and injuries to his head, elbows, and knees, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please call the Medford Township Police Department Criminal Investigative Bureau at 609-654-7375.