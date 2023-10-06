Philly is hosting America's first-ever National Coming Out parade and festival: what you need to know

Philadelphia is making history this weekend by hosting the only parade in the country dedicated and inspired by National Coming Out Day.

Galaei, a Queer and Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color radical social justice organization, has organized a weekend of events called OurFest: National Coming Out Parade and Festival. This three-day celebration is all about supporting individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community.

OURfest stands for "Our Uniting Resilience" and event organizers have planned a welcome party, parade and festival.

The City of Brotherly Love had already broken records back in June for the "largest Gay Pride march and festival in Philadelphia history" and “largest Gay Pride Flag in Pennsylvania history," according to event organizers and now it's time to do it all over again.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“We developed Galaei’s Pride 365 Initiative to redefine and elevate Pride Month Month in June and we are excited to do the same thing in October for National Coming Out Day/Weekend,” Galaei Executive Director and Community Organizer Tyrell Brown said in a news release. “Gay Pride and National Coming Out are crucial opportunities for our communities to join together in celebration and reflection, to find family and togetherness, to have access to resources, and to share the love, art and joy that are hallmarks of our community.”

Here's everything you need to know if you want to attend any of the events:

Credit: Cody Aldrich Photography and Aversa PR

OURfest Welcome Party

The welcoming party, parade preview and VIP reception will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests will get a sneak peek of the parade floats, enjoy live music, a cash bar and light refreshments.

Tickets are available here.

OURfest National Coming Out Parade

The parade will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will kick off in Historic Philadelphia at 5th and Market and end at Broad and Arch Streets.

This historic parade will feature floats, community organizations, marching bands, cheerleaders and live performances that spotlight the vibrancy of the LGBTQIA+ community in the Philadelphia region.

Additionally, you don't want to miss the record-breaking 200-foot rainbow flag.

Credit: Cody Aldrich Photography and Aversa PR

OURfest National Coming Out Festival

The celebration continues on Sunday, Oct. 8 with the festival and resource fair that will take over the Gayborhood and Midtown Village with hundreds of vendors, entertainers, artists, restaurants, food trucks and community organizations.

Visitors can enjoy the festival from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the resource fair and family zone from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the last call for food trucks will be at 6:30 p.m.

According to event organizers, this festival will spread out across the Gayborhood from 13th and Walnut down to 13th and Locust, across Locust to 12th, then from there to 12th and Spruce and other select roads will be closed around the festival.

For more information about OURfest visit www.nationalcomingout.org.