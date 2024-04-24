In June of 2021, Frances Rodriguez's mother, Christine Lugo, was shot and killed while working at a doughnut shop in North Philadelphia.

It was a tragedy that, she told NBC10's Leah Uko, changed her life forever.

“I was only 22 years old when my mom was murdered," said Rodriguez.

Yet, even though it has been nearly three years since that incident, her mother's alleged killer has not been convicted of her slaying.

Instead, Keith Gibson, 41, of Philadelphia -- who called himself, "The Beast" -- was tried in Delaware where he was declared a habitual offender in New Castle County Superior Court.

He was sentenced to seven life terms, as well as 296 years in prison in connection to a crime spree in 2021 that left two people dead.

Yet, Rodriguez said that sentencing doesn't address her mother's death as Gibson is also alleged to have killed four people in Philadelphia, as well.

“So, yeah they got him and they got the justice for those people, but what about the people from Philadelphia? What about me?" asked Rodriguez.

Darlene Roman, the wife of Roy Coban, who, police say was killed by Gibson inside a Germantown store, also waits for justice as she spent Tuesday at his grave on what was his birthday.

"He was an amazing person," she told NBC10 as she stood at his grave, decorated with balloons. "We would have been celebrating his birthday Saturday with a party.”

According to police, Gibson is believed to be responsible for four murders in Philadelphia shortly after he was released from prison in Delaware after spending 13 years there on manslaughter and other charges.

He had been released on probation, even though police officials warned a Delaware judge that he was dangerous.

A month later, police claim, Gibson went on a murderous rampage in Philly that left four dead.

With Gibson already sentenced to seven life sentences, Coban argued that he should have been returned to Philly to face his charges here.

“Something should have been done," she said. "He should have already been brought over here and had his sentence and then they can take him back.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has approved charges for the slayings that Gibson has been charged with in Philadelphia. However, his office has not indicated when -- or if -- families can expect him to be brought to face charges in Pennsylvania.

“I deserve closure on the situation and my mom deserves justice," said Rodriguez. "She loved us all and she honestly was just a shining light in all of our lives. She was there when we needed her, when we needed someone to lean on, she was there.”