It's been three days since Celena Morrison, the head of Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs, and her husband were arrested in an incident on I-676.

Since then, video of the incident involving Morrison and her husband, Darius McLean, has gone viral on social media.

However, the pair have not yet been charged with any crime -- though the officer that conducted the arrest has been placed on administrative duty while the incident remains under investigation.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that charges against anyone involved in the incident would need to wait until next week, at least.

“We want all the information that will tell us the complete truth," said Krasner.

According to the District Attorney, his office has received "significant information" from the Pennsylvania State Police regarding the incident -- however, he declined to detail just what this information entailed.

Instead, he noted that some could worry that there might be political motivations behind how this incident is handled.

But, his office is "not interested in doing political things."

"We just want to get the truth and once we have the whole truth we will make a determination if someone or anyone will face criminal charges," said Krasner.

According to police, multiple violations were observed that led to these arrests, including the vehicle's headlights not being on, having a suspended and/or expired registration and following another vehicle too closely.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Kevin Mincey, the lawyer for Morrison and her husband, said they were on their way to get their car serviced when the stop occurred.

“The next exit up was the mechanic,” Mincey said. “They were going to get the car serviced."

Several misdemeanor and summary charges were filed but these are pending a review of the incident, officials said.

The patrol car did have a "mobile video recorder," police said, but Krasner refused to comment on that element of the investigation.

Both Morrison and McLean have since been released from custody.

Krasner said that he would likely provide an update on this case next week.