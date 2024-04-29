Police searching for car, suspects involved in a shooting that left a 17-year-old critical in Del.

Police in New Castle County are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting where a 17-year-old was injured Saturday afternoon in Delaware.

Police were called to Alvil Road in Vilone Village, Elsmere, at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities. The victim was transported to the hospital and placed in “very” critical condition, according to the police.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was walking with a group of friends on Alvil Road when a gray Sedan pulled up. One person, armed with a gun, got out of the car and fired multiple gunshots before the Sedan fled the scene, speeding down Alvil Road in the direction of New Road, police said.

The shooting took place in the front yard of Emma Warrington who lives at the corner of Alvil and Rigdon roads.

“I heard like a gunshot and was like oh my god they’re shooting, I hit the floor,” Warrington said. “Apparently, he was shot and laying down right here. And that's when his friends grabbed him and drug him all the way down the road.”

Law enforcement released some details on Facebook about the shooting, saying the suspects were all wearing masks and there was one shooter.

“My mom was sitting right there, she could have been shot through the window,” Warrington said.

Warrington’s home where the shooting happened didn’t have surveillance cameras but police are asking anyone in the area that does have a system to check the video.

Elsmere police say the victim remains in critical condition at this time. Officials have not released his identity.

This is a developing story, check back for details.