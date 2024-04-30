Peaceful end to Chester County barricade after man fires shots overnight, police say

There was a peaceful end to a tense overnight barricade situation with a suspected gunman who could be heard firing shots inside a Chester County, Pennsylvania, house.

The incident in Spring City began just before 11:20 p.m. Monday when a patrolman was dispatched to a New Street home for a domestic incident, Spring City Police Chief Ryan White said.

When the officer arrived he found a victim with physical injuries related to the domestic violence call, White said. The police officer was then alerted that a man was inside armed with a gun.

Police then cleared people from the immediate area and set up a perimeter of several blocks, White said.

"There was a reverse 911 conducted, shelter-in-place order," White said.

As people remained in their homes into early Tuesday, additional law enforcement form surrounding communities in Chester and Montgomery counties were called in to help, White said.

The emergency response team came out with a negotiator who spent "a few hours" talking with the person inside the home.

"At different points and time throughout the incident there were shots fired from within the home," White said.

Eventually, the man -- believed to be in his 50s -- "gave himself up" and came out of the home unarmed and "surrendered peacefully," White said.

"Given the situation this was the best outcome that we could have hoped for," White said.

There were no charges filed as of early Tuesday morning.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.