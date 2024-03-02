Philadelphia

Philadelphia city official arrested on Vine Street Expressway

By Emily Rose Grassi

A video circulating on social media on Saturday shows a Pennsylvania State Trooper working to arrest a person who is on the ground on the shoulder of a highway.

The incident happened a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, officials said.

The trooper was attempting to pull over a grey Infiniti sedan for vehicle code violations, according to a statement from police.

As the trooper approached the Infiniti, a green Dodge sedan parked behind the trooper's patrol car, officials said.

When the trooper approached the Dodge, the driver allegedly started arguing with the officer. Officials said that the driver then refused several orders from the trooper leading to the trooper trying to arrest the driver.

According to the statement from police, the driver resisted arrest.

During the attempts to arrest the driver of the Dodge, the driver of the Infiniti approached the two people and is accused of interfering with the arrest attempts, officials said.

Both of the drivers were ultimately arrested for resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and other related charges, according to the police report.

Pennsylvania State Police have not released the names of the two drivers who were arrested, but Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker revealed that the city's executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs was arrested.

She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say in part that the "video circulating on social media that depicts a portion of the incident is very concerning to me."

Executive director Chris Bartlett of the William Way LBGT Community Center took to Facebook to react to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

