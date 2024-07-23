Philly DA names 10 sought in separate Northwest Philly murders

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, on Tuesday, released a list of suspected killers in a number of slayings that happened in the city's Northwest Philly neighborhood.

These individuals are being sought in crimes that date back to 2021.

During the day, Krasner was joined by Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who made a point to warn those on the lam that they "don't want this smoke."

"Look at these people who are walking around our streets, they are wanted for murder," said Bilal. "That means, they won't hesitate to commit murder again."

The individuals who are still sought and were discussed on Tuesday are:

Justin Akines

Justine Akines, officials said, is wanted after allegedly causing blunt force trauma to a four-month-old child on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue in September 2022.

The child succumbed to his injuries one week later.

Haneef Ali

The District Attorney's Office said that Haneef Ali is wanted for her alleged role in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy on a SEPTA bus during an argument on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue in May of 2023.

Daniel Brown

Daniel Brown is sought by the District Attorney's Office, because of his suspected involvement in the murder of a 35-year-old man who was shot multiple times near 1500 67th Avenue in May of 2023.

Armond Hilton

Armond Hilton is wanted for his alleged role, the District Attorney's Office said, in the deadly shooting of a 40-year-old woman, who was shot multiple times inside of a barbershop on the 2500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue in October 2023 in what investigators believe was a domestic incident.

Tyvine Jones

Tyvine Jones, officials said, is wanted for his alleged role in the murder of a 20-year-old man, who was shot multiple times on the 1600 block of West Erie Avenue in May 2022 in what investigators believe was a street-group related incident.

Isaac King-Payton

Isaac King-Payton is wanted for his suspected role in the deadly shooting a 19-year-old male in the back during the course of a robbery near Locust and Bloyd streets in February of 2024.

Robert Laurie

Robert Laurie, officials said, is sought for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man, who was shot multiple times during an argument on the 100 block of West Queen Lane in November of 2020.

Christopher Sanders

Christopher Sanders is wanted for his suspected role in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man, who officials said, was shot in the jaw and torso on the 5100 block of D Street in September of 2018.

Desmond Stevens

Desmond Stevens is wanted for, officials said, allegedly shooting and killing a 33-year-old man outside of a bar on the 5400 block of North 5th Street in April of 2024 in what investigators believe was a domestic incident.

Darien Turner

Darien Turner is wanted for, what officials said, was a deadly beating of a 54-year-old man that happened during an argument on the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street in February 2024.

"There are families across the city who are mourning the loss of loved ones due to the violent actions by these suspects," said Krasner, in a statement. "While my office and our law enforcement partners work hard each and every day to take dangerous individuals off the streets, we cannot apprehend and hold them accountable without the public's assistance. If you know the whereabouts of any of these suspects, please contact law enforcement immediately.”

Members of the public with information about these suspects’ whereabouts should call the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), email Tips@PhillyPolice.com, or call the Sheriff's tip line at 215-683-3726.

They can also contact the U.S. Marshall’s Office at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332).

Visit PhillyMostWanted.org for more information.