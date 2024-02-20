Man shot and killed at rooming house in Olney, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a house in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Police said at around 8:04 p.m. officers responded to a fatal shooting at a rooming house located at 5400 N. 5th Street in Olney.

When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead by firefighters on Engine 61 at 8:12 p.m., according to law enforcement.

The victim has not been identified by officials yet.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There have been no arrests or weapons recovered at the scene. Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as information becomes available.