Philly Correctional Officer Injured During Shootout With Robbers

A Philadelphia correctional officer is recovering after he was shot during a gun battle with robbers as he was leaving to go to work.

The 43-year-old man was walking toward his car shortly before 10 p.m. along the 300 block of Earlham Street to head to work when he was approached by three robbers, police said. At least one of the robbers had a gun.

The correctional officer pulled out his own weapon and a shootout ensued. During the gun battle, the correctional officer’s gun was struck by gunfire from one of the robbers and disabled. The officer was also shot once in the head and stomach. In all, six shots were fired during the shootout and the three robbers fled westbound on Earlham Street. The officer’s car as well as a second, unattended and parked vehicle were also struck by bullets during the shootout.

When police arrived at the scene, the correctional officer was still conscious, walking and talking. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Police obtained private surveillance video which captured part of the shooting.

