Philly Cop Drives Drunk, Plows Into House, Critically Hurts Woman, PD Says

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer driving drunk went airborne, plowed into a house, pinned a woman under his car and left her critically injured, police said.

Officer Gregory Campbell, 27, was driving in Northeast Philadelphia around 8:20 p.m. Saturday and lost control, ramming his car into a house on the 2800 block of Comply Road, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Campbell, assigned to the department’s 14th district, struck the 53-year-old woman, as well as a 45-year-old man and their two dogs, Outlaw said. The woman was pinned under the car and unconscious before being rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. The man sustained injuries to his right arm, hand, hip and leg, as well as road rash to his back, the commissioner said.

“The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia Police Officer is appalling,” Outlaw said in a statement. “Police Officers must be held to a higher standard – even while off-duty – and I assure the victims and the public that a complete and thorough investigation will take place.”

Campbell is charged with aggravated assault, DUI and related offenses.

John McNesby, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 union, echoed Outlaw in sending prayers to the victims' family. He called it an "unfortunate incident" and said the union will "continue to monitor the investigation.”