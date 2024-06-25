Phillies' Harper debuts Wawa cleats for Hoagiefest. And you can get your own pair

Wawa's Hoagiefest is back and, this year, Philadelphia Phillie slugger Bryce Harper, along with Under Armour, have collaborated with the convenience store on a line of clothing, cleats and sneakers for fans to sink their teeth into.

In a statement on the new line of merchandise, Under Armour representatives said that the gear was inspired by Harper's pregame ritual of heading to Wawa for a hoagie before taking to the field on gamedays.

The new line includes special Wawa-themed shoes -- custom-made by Harper -- that showcase the original gradient branding of Wawa.

These shoes, Under Armour representatives said in a statement, are intended to provide "enhanced support for baseball players' movements" and they feature Under Under Armour's HOVR technology, which offers cushioning that is intended to provide players with power, stability and comfort.

Additionally, the heel is adorned with a Wawa barcode logo.

That logo is intended to pay homage to Bryce Harper's customized hoagie, which he orders before every game. However, Under Armour did not reveal just how Harper likes his hoagie.

You may need to buy the shoes to find out.

On June 21, during the game against the Diamondbacks, Bryce Harper debuted his custom cleats. These cleats and sneakers will be available for purchase in July.

For other gear created as part of the Bryce Harper x Wawa collaboration including limited edition shirts here.

Harper isn't the only local athlete with his own favorite Wawa hoagie. Just last month, Wawa teamed with former Philadelphia Eagles’ Center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce to present signature hoagies that the couple regularly order.

The "Jason" is an Italian hoagie with mayo, provolone, tomato and banana peppers on a white roll, Wawa said.

The "Kylie" hoagie features honey turkey with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and banana peppers on a wheat roll.

And, last year, Wawa called in Phillies' left-fielder Kyle Schwarber to create the signature "Schwarbomb" drink.