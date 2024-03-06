Girls' High teacher charged after attempting to get explicit photos from student, DA says

A teacher has been arrested for attempting to sexually abuse and exploit a student at Philadelphia’s High School for Girls, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

The District Attorney's Office said Percy Fields, 32, is facing charges of unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children (attempted), corruption of minors, criminal use of communication facility and possession of an instrument of crime.

Officials said in January, Fields allegedly gave a 16-year-old student money via CashApp to help her buy food at school. Then, he attempted to solicit explicit photos and sexual relations with the student in exchange for more cash, according to investigators.

Another student became aware of the situation and notified a counselor who reported it to the Philadelphia Police SVU., according to officials.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Fields turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, the district attorney's office said.

During a January press conference, school district spokesperson Monique Braxton said Fields was removed from the school premises after school officials learned about the incident.

"Mr. Fields submitted his resignation on March 1," Braxton stated.

Philadelphia Police Department

Officials ask if you have information about this case or wish to report unrelated incidents of child sexual abuse or violence to contact Philadelphia Police SVU at 215-685-3264.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

In a letter to families, Girls High Principal Janis Butler wrote a statement and said in part:

"We have learned that Mr. Percy Fields, who was previously removed from Girls’ High in January , has now been arrested. Girls High, and the School District of Philadelphia, have and will continue to fully cooperate with the PA Department of Human Services ChildLine, and the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD). Mr. Fields will continue to be barred from the building pending resolution of the criminal investigation by the District Attorney’s office and the District’s own investigation. The District is, and will continue to also cooperate with any investigation by state and local agencies.

Safeguarding the well-being of students is our top priority. We take all matters concerning the care of our students very seriously. Anyone with information regarding inappropriate behavior between adults and students should make a report to ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313. District staff must not engage in any form of inappropriate communications with students, and must at all times interact with students in a professional manner. If you believe your child is receiving private or inappropriate messages from individuals who have worked within the school, please reach out immediately to myself at 215-400-3700.

At the School District, we are committed to caring for the physical and mental health and well-being of our students. School counselors Sabrina Sheriff, Melissa Doss and Amirah Lewis are available to provide social-emotional support. If you prefer to speak with someone beyond our school, the School District’s Office of Prevention & Intervention maintains a list of local resources here: https://www.philasd.org/prevention/resources. Should you notice any unusual changes in your child’s behavior or mood, you can also call or text 1-833-PHL-HOPE (1-833-745-4673) for free support and information."