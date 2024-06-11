It was a celebration fit for champions Tuesday morning.

The Central High School 'RoboLancers' won the 2024 FIRST Championship for Robotics and celebrated their big win back at home.

The 88-student team headed to Houston on a mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of STEM leaders and returned with a trophy.

A ceremony in celebration of the team's big win took place back at Central High School in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m.

Those who attended watched robot demos, participated in a rocket design challenge and learned about the team's upcoming programs.

Katharine Davis, President of Central High School along with Philadelphia Councilmembers Nina Ahmad and Isaiah Thomas and other guests spoke at the event.