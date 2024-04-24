Philadelphia's Central High robotics team wins international championship

It's celebration time for students at one Philadelphia school.

The Central High School 'RoboLancers' have won the 2024 FIRST Championship for Robotics.

The 88-student team headed to Houston on a mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of STEM leaders and returned with a trophy.

This makes for back-to-back success for the team at the world championship. More than 3,5000 teams worldwide participated in the competition.