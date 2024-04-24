Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Central High robotics team wins international championship

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's celebration time for students at one Philadelphia school.

The Central High School 'RoboLancers' have won the 2024 FIRST Championship for Robotics.

The 88-student team headed to Houston on a mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of STEM leaders and returned with a trophy.

Philadelphia Apr 12

Local high school students traveling to Ghana to help provide clean water

Earth Day Apr 22

Students celebrate Earth Day in Philly's Feltonville neighborhood

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This makes for back-to-back success for the team at the world championship. More than 3,5000 teams worldwide participated in the competition.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacentral high schoolroboticsSTEM
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us