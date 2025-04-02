Wildwood man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child several times

A 37-year-old man from Wildwood, New Jersey, has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a child, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Jose Antonio Angeles-Ayala is facing two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.

Officials said on April 1, 2025, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, in collaboration with the Wildwood Police Department and the Cape May City Police Department, initiated a joint investigation following a report that Angeles-Ayala had sexually assaulted a child on numerous occasions.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A court-authorized search warrant was authored and executed on the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue, Wildwood, and several cellular and electronic devices were seized as part of this investigation, officials shared. Angeles-Ayala was arrested on the same day.

Officials said Angeles-Ayala is currently held at the Cape May County Correctional Center and is awaiting further court proceedings.

If convicted on the first-degree charges, Angeles-Ayala faces a potential prison sentence ranging from 10 to 20 years, according to officials.

"This case serves as a stark reminder of our steadfast dedication to safeguarding children. Allegations of child abuse are treated with the highest level of seriousness, and we will relentlessly pursue justice, ensuring that those responsible for such acts are held fully accountable under the law,'" said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

Sutherland urges anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135, submit an anonymous tip through the Prosecutor’s Office website at cmcpo.tips.