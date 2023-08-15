The Philadelphia Zoo will have its first-ever female president and CEO.

Officials at the zoo announced on Tuesday that Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman will become president and CEO starting on October 30, 2023.

Dr. Mogerman will be replacing Vikram Dewan who had been leading the zoo for over 16 years. She will be the 15th president.

“I look forward to leading Philadelphia’s exceptional team to advance the Zoo’s mission and further its impact on the region while also contributing to conservation in ways that are meaningful locally, regionally and nationally," Dr. Mogerman said.

Before coming to Philadelphia, she has been working as Director of the Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park in Missouri since 2019.

Her resume also includes being Vice President of Learning and Community at the Shedd Aquarium and has 14 years of leadership roles at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

The Philadelphia Zoo first opened in July 1874 and is internationally known for its commitment to high-quality animal care. The zoo is home to over 1,700 animals.