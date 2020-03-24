Philadelphia is prepping for the need for many more hospital beds in the coming weeks, but has not been getting anywhere with the owner of the closed hospital in Center City, according to Managing Director Brian Abernathy.

The hospital, which closed last year, is located at North Broad and Vine streets and had more than 400 beds staffed in years past. It has been identified as a potential pop-up hospital to hold COVID-19 patients in quarantine and recovering during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hahnemann's owner, Joel Freedman, first asked that the city purchase the building at fair market value, which the city cannot afford, Abernathy said Tuesday.

Freedman then asked that the city lease the building for 12 months before demanding the city pay for a six-month lease, Abernathy said.

That length of time was doable, Abernathy said, but what Freedman was asking for in rent is not.

"We’re continuing to try and negotiate and find a path forward," he said.

Abernathy said Freedman's negotiating position did not seem to take into account the dire situation that the city and country were in as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

"He is looking at this as a business transaction rather than providing an imminent and important need for our city and our residents," Abernathy said. "The owner, Mr. Freedman, was difficult to work with at times when he was the owner of the hospital, and he is still difficult to work with as the owner of the shuttered hospital."

The city is exploring additional options for spaces to hold more hospital beds, he said. Those include "hotel sites (and) former dormitory-style living arrangements."

Hahnemann operated in Philadelphia for nearly 170 years and had nearly 500 hospital beds at one point. The hospital was founded in 1848 and recently served as a training facility for medical students and residents from Drexel University.

Freedman, a Los Angeles-based investor, owns the building through an entity called American Academic Health System and a subsidiary of that entity, Philadelphia Academic Health System.

Neither Freedman nor AAHS and PAHS could be reached for comment.