Overnight shootings in Philadelphia leave 5 people injured, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating three overnight shootings that left five people hospitalized.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of S. 58th St.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was transported by private vehicle to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Then around 1:08 a.m. Saturday, police said officers responded to the 600 block of N. Preston St. for another shooting.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot once in the right ankle and a woman was shot once in head, both were taken to the hospital by officers. The woman was placed in critical condition.

Then just after 3 a.m. Saturday police said another shooting occurred on the 700 block of W. Bristol St.

According to police, the first victim, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple throughout the body, while the second victim, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the left hip.

Both was taken to the hospital by police and are currently in critical condition, police said.

In all three cases, no weapons were recovered and no arrest were made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.