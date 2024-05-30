Philadelphia police released surveillance video of two suspects and a person of interest in the beating of a man who died from his injuries three months later.

On Feb. 25, 2024, at 2:53 a.m., a 40-year-old man was attacked by two other men in the area of 4565 Torresdale Avenue. Three months later, on May 25, the victim died from his injuries.

On May 30, police released surveillance video of two suspects and a person of interest in the attack. The first suspect is described as a heavy-set man with a beard approximately 30 years of age. The second suspect is described as a thin woman between the ages of 25 and 30 with braided hair. She was last seen leaving the area in a maroon SUV with tinted windows. Police said the vehicle is possibly an older model Honda Pilot.

The person of interest is described as a man approximately 30 years of age with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a jacket with the word “Agent” on the back. Police also said he was armed with a gun.

Surveillance photos of the two suspects, person of interest and the vehicle police believe one of the suspects drove.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the incident. If you see the suspects or person of interest, do not approach but instead call 911 immediately. You can also call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit an anonymous tip on the Philadelphia police website.