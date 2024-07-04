Gun violence

Man shot ‘throughout his body' in West Philadelphia on July 4th, police say

A man was shot several times along North 40th Street in West Philadelphia on July 4, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Police tape wrapped around pole
NBC10

A man was shot several times in West Philadelphia the morning of July 4th.

Police officers rushed to the 800 block of North 40th Street along the border of the Mantua neighborhood just after 10:20 a.m. on July 4, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officers found a man around 30 years old with "gunshot wounds throughout his body," police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was being treated in critical condition, investigators said.

Police didn't immediately give a motive for the shooting or make any arrests and didn't recover a weapon.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or submit tips (which can be submitted anonymously) by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).   

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Wawa Welcome America 26 mins ago

LIVE: Wawa Welcome America July 4th Philly concert, fireworks blog 

weather Jul 2

Rain on steamy July 4th. What to expect at fireworks, cookouts in Pa., NJ, Del.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceWest Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us