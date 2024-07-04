Man shot ‘throughout his body' in West Philadelphia on July 4th, police say

A man was shot several times in West Philadelphia the morning of July 4th.

Police officers rushed to the 800 block of North 40th Street along the border of the Mantua neighborhood just after 10:20 a.m. on July 4, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

Officers found a man around 30 years old with "gunshot wounds throughout his body," police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was being treated in critical condition, investigators said.

Police didn't immediately give a motive for the shooting or make any arrests and didn't recover a weapon.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or submit tips (which can be submitted anonymously) by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).