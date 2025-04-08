Parks on Tap – Philly's traveling beer garden – returns. Here's the 2025 schedule

Do you like beer, outdoor spaces and great vibes?

Well, you're in luck. Philadelphia's "Parks on Tap" program is returning for its eighth season.

The traveling beer garden will make 27 stops at the city's beautiful parks over seven months.

This year’s program kicks off on April 9 at the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park, and locations are open Wednesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Event organizers said that over the years, more than 200,000 people have attended, and more than one million dollars have been raised for Philadelphia parks.

With every purchase made at Parks on Tap, a portion of the proceeds is reinvested into Philly's parks via partners at Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and each park’s friends group, event organizers said.

“Parks on Tap creates civic pride and engagement by encouraging each community to look at their neighborhood park in a new way,” said Avram Hornik, Owner of FCM Hospitality. We are deeply grateful to the team at Parks & Recreation and all of the park friends groups for inviting us into their community.”

Parks on Tap Schedule for 2025:

Azalea Garden in Fairmount - From April 9 through 13 and April 16 through 20 (Note: this is the only repeated location)

Columbus Square Park in South Philadelphia - April 23 through 27

Markward/Schuylkill River Park in Fitler Square - April 30 through May 4

FDR Park in South Philadelphia- May 7 through May 11, including Mother’s Day

Matthias Baldwin Park in Spring Garden - May 14 through 18

Clark Park in West Philadelphia - May 21 through 26, including Memorial Day

Lemon Hill in Fairmount - May 28 through June 1

Campbell Square Park in Port Richmond - June 4 through June 8

Belmont Plateau in West Philadelphia - June 11 through 15, includes Father’s Day

Fernhill Park in Germantown- June 18 through 22, including Juneteenth

Historic Rittenhouse Town in West Mount Airy - June 25 through June 29

Schuylkill Banks in Center City- July 2 through July 6, including Independence Day

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center in Parkside - July 9 through July 13

McMichael Park in East Falls - July 16-July 20

Columbus Square Park in Passyunk Square - July 23 through July 27

Gorgas Park in Roxborough - July 30 through August 3

Pretzel Park in Manayunk - August 6 through August 10

Stephen Girard Park in South Philadelphia - August 13 through August 17

Dickinson Square Park in South Philadelphia - August 20 through August 24

Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown - Aug. 27 through Sept. 1, includes Labor Day

The Discovery Center in Strawberry Mansion - Sept. 3 through Sept. 7

Borski Park in Northeast Philadelphia - Sept. 10 through Sept. 14

The Spring Gardens in Spring Garden - Sept. 17 through Sept. 21

Cliveden Park in Mount Airy - Sept. 24 through Sept. 28

Powers Park in Port Richmond - Oct. 1 through Oct. 5

Strawberry Mansion Bridge in Strawberry Mansion - Oct. 8 through Oct. 12

