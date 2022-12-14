Philadelphia Police to Provide Update on Man Accused of Shooting PPA Worker

Police are providing an update on the search for a man who they say shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker and who is also possibly connected to the shooting of a gas station attendant in the Bronx, New York.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker will speak at a press conference Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. You can watch it live in the video embedded above.

Philadelphia Police said that the New York Police Department told them the Nov. 22 shooting of Zulfigar Alvi in the Bronx could involve the same gunman who shot PPA worker Timothy McKenzie, 37, on Nov. 25 in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Both survived despite being shot in the head.

The PPD released surveillance video of both shootings. In both, a slender man with a blue hooded jacket, gray pants, black boots, black gloves and what appears to be a ski mask walks up to his victims and pulls the trigger with his left hand before running off. The PPD said he used a silver revolver.

The shooting of McKenzie, the PPA officer, happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue underneath the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line elevated tracks. Investigators said the gunman drove up, shot the city employee from behind, and took off. He was struck in the ear and in his shoulder, police said.

A friend and coworker told NBC10 McKenzie is well-known on his beat near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street. He was only a couple hours away from the end of his shift.

The shooting of Alvi happened at a Sunoco gas station on the 2900 block of Boston Road in the Bronx. Friends said he had been working to support his family in Pakistan.

As of Dec. 1, McKenzie was listed in stable condition. Alvi, meanwhile, was in critical but stable condition.

The City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Parking Authority are each offering separate $10,000 rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the gunman.

The gunman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).