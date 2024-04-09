Philadelphia

Officer injured after being ‘intentionally' hit by an ATV on I-95, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A police officer was injured after being hit by an ATV on Interstate 95 on Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened in the northbound lane at the Packer Avenue ramp at 7:17 p.m.

The officer was on ATV detail when they were “intentionally” hit by a man riding an ATV.

The officer was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Law enforcement also apprehended the suspect. Officials have not identified the suspect, or the officer involved.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

