Homicide suspect arrested as police confiscate 23 dirt bikes and ATVs in 2 days

Two people, including a homicide suspect, were arrested as police confiscated nearly two dozen dirt bikes and ATVs in Philadelphia over the past two days.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp made the announcement during a Friday afternoon press conference.

Gripp said one of the suspects in custody was wanted in connection to a stolen ATV while the second suspect was wanted for a homicide and had a prior warrant. Police have not released their identities.

Gripp said police have confiscated a total of 149 ATVs and dirt bikes in Philadelphia so far this year with 60 confiscations occurring since September.

“Almost half of the year’s total has been in the past 3 ½ weeks,” Gripp said.

ATVs and dirt bikes, which are illegal on city streets, have been an issue in Philadelphia for years.

“We’re all concerned with this very serious issue and we’re going to continue to evolve our techniques until the message gets out there that our streets, our sidewalks, our rec centers are not the area to take part in this activity,” Gripp said. “It’s not harmless. It’s not a joke. It’s not a game. People are getting hurt. Citizens are tired of it. Law enforcement is tired of it.”

Gripp said they received many tips from the public that aided in their confiscations in the aftermath of a recent video in which a biker damaged a woman’s car, pointed a gun at her and head-butted her near City Hall while two children were inside the vehicle.

“So many people who saw that video and were outraged by what they saw,” Gripp said. “We’re receiving a lot more tips than we normally would.”

While the suspect in that attack was with a large group of dirt bike and ATV riders, he was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident, according to investigators. Motorcycles are legal on city streets.