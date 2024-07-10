Did you get a text about an unpaid parking ticket? PPA warns of phishing scam

If you recently received a text message that claims to be the Philadelphia Parking Authority, it's likely a scam.

The agency is warning customers of a phishing scam where people are receiving text messages saying they owe money for an unpaid parking ticket.

Included in the text message is a link to a non-PPA website with a request to click the link below to make a payment.

If you receive this message, the agency is urging customers not to click the link and do not respond to these text messages.

There are only four ways to pay a ticket, online, via phone, through the mail or in-person.

The agency says if you wish to see if you have an outstanding parking ticket go online at www.philapark.org or call the Parking Violations Branch directly at 1-888-591-3636.