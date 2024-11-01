Philadelphia nurses stage walkout to protest violence against health care workers

A group of nurses from Philadelphia took part in a peaceful walkout Friday morning to protest violence against nurses and other health care workers.

The walkout started near 38th and Market around 10 a.m. and ended at City Hall, where people involved in the march gave speeches.

Organizers of this walkout have all been victims of assault while taking care of patients in the emergency room.

They released a statement ahead of the walkout:

'"Unfortunately, we have both been assaulted on multiple occasions and witnessed many of our colleagues, throughout the years, be assaulted by patients and even their families. After this most recent incident, we couldn’t help but think, what could we have done to prevent this? How do we spread the word about the increasing rates of violence to healthcare providers? We have all experienced some form of survivor’s guilt and the best way to use that energy is to build our community, support one another, and demand change from both our legislators/representatives and respective healthcare entities. We need guaranteed protections while at work. We want to continue to remind the public of how unsafe a workplace can be to the healthcare providers that continue to provide life-saving care to them and their families. We are not just talking about physical violence, but mental and sexual abuse as well."

NBC10

This comes weeks after a hit-and-run crash that injured three nurses who were helping a gunshot victim outside of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

In that incident, one nurse, a 36-year-old man, suffered facial injuries and internal bleeding. The second nurse, a 51-year-old man, suffered injuries to his head and back, while the third nurse, a 37-year-old man, suffered injuries to his legs.

The 20-year-old suspect in that case later surrendered to authorities.