Multiple nurses are injured after being hit by a vehicle outside Penn Presbyterian Medical Center while trying to help a gunshot victim who was being dropped off, police said.
According to Philadelphia Police Lt. Shaun Butts, early Saturday morning, someone driving a gray Jeep Cherokee was dropping off a gunshot victim -- a man in his 20s -- at the hospital's emergency entrance.
Four nurses attempted to provide first aid to the man, and that was when the Jeep struck them all and took off.
Police said one nurse is in critical condition, and three other nurses are in stable condition. The gunshot victim -- who was shot multiple times at the intersection of Girard and Belmont Ave. -- is in surgery.
Officers currently have the entrance to the emergency center blocked off.
Police told NBC10 they had not located the vehicle that struck the nurses, but they have officers on the lookout.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
