Philadelphia man who allegedly killed man in crash charged with DUI homicide

A Philadelphia man has been charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other related offenses after a crash that killed a man last month in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced.

Cedric Galette, 47, of Philadelphia, has been arrested and charged with Homicide by Vehicle–DUI, Homicide by Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, and charges related to an unregistered vehicle, as well as other summary offenses in relation to the Sept. 18 crash that killed 28-year-old Tory Rivera in Cheltenham Township.

According to officials, the crash happened around 10 p.m. at N. 5th St. and Cheltenham Ave. in the Melrose Park section of the township.

Responding officers arrived to find two vehicles, a 2007 silver Callilac CTS, driven by Galette, and a 2022 black Cadillac SUV, driven by Rivera, officials said. Rivera was removed from his vehicle and transported to Jefferson-Abington Hospital, where he died 10 days later.

Officials said Galette was removed from his vehicle by medical personnel and transported to Jefferson Einstein with serious injuries.

An investigation conducted by Cheltenham Township Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau revealed that Galette was driving his silver Cadillac northbound on 5th Street at more than 60 mph in an area with a posted speed limit of 30 mph, officials said.

According to officials, Galette drove with his headlights off through a red light when his vehicle struck Rivera’s black Cadillac SUV, which was legally driving through the intersection during a steady green light. The impact of the crash pushed Rivera’s vehicle into the traffic light pole and utility pole, causing his death.

Officials said investigators on the scene found no skid marks in the roadway, which indicates that Galette took no action or tried to break before the crash. The investigation also revealed that Galette’s vehicle registration was suspended, and he had no insurance coverage.

A toxicology report revealed that Phencyclidine, known more commonly as PCP, was in Galette's system during the crash, officials shared. Multiple glass jars filled with a wet, leafy substance containing suspected Phencyclidine were recovered from inside his vehicle.

Galette was arrested on Oct. 29 and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Douglas H. Lavenberg, who set bail at $50,000 cash, with a condition of no driving, officials said. He was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.