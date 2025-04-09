Gun violence

Boy shot in back at West Philadelphia intersection

The 14-year-old's sneakers were left behind at 56th and Vine streets on April 8, 2025

By Dan Stamm

A teenage boy was found bleeding from a gunshot wound to his back as police officers responded to a shooting in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night, investigators said.

The 14-year-old was conscious and talking when 19th District officers arrived to 56th and Vine streets around 11 p.m. on April 8, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics rushed the boy to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Small said.

At the shooting scene, investigators found evidence that at least one gunshot was fired, blood on the ground and the boy's sneakers, Small said.

The shooter was wearing a dark hoodie with white writing on it, dark track pants and black-and-white sneakers, Small said. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

Surveillance cameras -- including those mounted on a SEPTA bus that passed shortly before the shooting -- captured the shooting and could help in the investigation, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Gun violenceWest Philadelphia
