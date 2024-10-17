Two wanted for breaking in, trashing historic Montgomery County mansion: police

Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals they believe are responsible for breaking into a historic mansion multiple times.

According to the Cheltenham Township Police Department, two suspects have broken into Lynnewood Hall, a 110-room gilded age mansion, three times since Sept. 22, 2024.

All three break-ins occurred between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., police said. The suspects appear to enter and exit the property in the area of Spring Ave. and Dixon Lane.

Cheltenham Township Police Dept.

Police said small items were reported missing from the building, and damages related to the burglaries have been in excess of $2000.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are urged to contact the department's tip line at 215-885-1600 ext. 777.

The mansion -- located at 920 Spring Ave in Elkins Park -- was built in the late 1800s for industrialist Peter A. B. Widener and his family.

After decades of deterioration, in 2023, the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation announced plans to renovate and fully restore the mansion.

Lynnewood Hall, a 110-room gilded age mansion known for its charm, has not been touched in nearly 30 years. Now, a preservation project is leading efforts to restore the old gem. NBC10's Brian Sheehan has the details and takes us inside the mansion.