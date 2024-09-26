Police in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, are investigating after they said a student was robbed while waiting for the school bus early Wednesday morning.

According to Cheltenham Township Police, the incident happened on the 400 block of Asbury Ave. in the Melrose Park section of the township on Wednesday, Sept. 25, around 7:45 a.m.

Police said a young girl had contacted 9-1-1 to report that occupants of a black Kia sedan approached her while she waited for the school bus on Ashury Ave.

One of the suspects, a male, had called the girl over to the car, threatened her, and grabbed her cell phone from her hands, police said. The girl was uninjured, and the vehicle fled the scene.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the same vehicle and suspects had approached two other bus stops in the area on Moutain Ave. and Valley Rd. where similar robberies were attempted.

Investigators describe the suspected vehicle as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows, damage to the front bumper area, and an unknown Delaware registration plate.

The suspects are described as two males and one female in their late teens or early twenties, police said. The female was described as having red or maroon braided hair.

Cheltenham Township Police Department

Anyone who can help identify the suspects, the owner of the suspected vehicle, or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600.

Police are urging residents and business owners with exterior cameras who live or work in the areas of Asbury Ave., Moutain Ave., and Valley Rd. to check their cameras for any relevant images from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on the morning of the crime and report it to police.

Tips can also be left on the Cheltenham Township website at www.cheltenhampa.gov.

Police said if anyone observes any suspicious activity or persons approaching students at school bus stops, call 9-1-1 immediately.